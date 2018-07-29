CPS Could Ask For Higher Taxes While Enrollment Grows

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School board says it needs more money to manage future growth. At the school board meeting Monday night, the board discussed two new plans to combat the issue.

The first plan for a $50 million bond would ask for an extra 12 cents per $100 of property. The second plan would add a 40-cent operating tax levy to combat the loss of state and federal funding.

CPS Chief Financial Officer Linda Quinley says the new plans will help with Columbia's growing population.

She said, "With additional bricks and mortar, we could get rid of the 160 mobile classrooms that we have kids in. We believe we have more mobile classrooms than any other school district in the state of Missouri, and that's not necessarily something to be proud of. It is how we have managed growth in the past."

The new money will go to build a new elementary school and early childhood center. It will also go toward roof improvements, technology advances, and building additions.

Quinley thinks handing over more money will be worth it in the end because it's important to continue good education and keep the school district strong. She said, "The average home in Columbia is worth $150,000. So, should both of these pass, the average home owner would experience a $12 a month increase in their property tax."

Check out the KOMU Facebook page to see the conversation property owners are having about the possible tax increase.