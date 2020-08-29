CPS limits fan access to home football games

COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools announced new rules Thursday for football game attendance this fall, starting Friday night.

The new rules allow each student athlete a ticket for just one spectator in the stands. There will be no general admission tickets sold for any games.

The district is requiring home and visiting teams to enter and exit through separate, designated gates and is providing separate rest room facilities for home and visiting team spectators.

The district will require all spectators to wear a mask or face covering upon entering and exiting the facility, while accessing the restrooms, and at all other times when social distancing cannot take place.

Bleachers will be marked to allow for social distancing. Spectators must sit in the areas designated.

All concession stands will be closed.

The change means there will be no student section unless student athletes give their tickets to other students.

Battle High School’s activities and athletic director, Alex Huck, said he understands how frustrating and confusing this may be for parents and students, but believes the schools and the health department have come up with the best possible plan for the situation.

“It’s also week one, were early, were trying it out now this week so hopefully, because we are being very strict, and having such strict and enforceable guidelines and measures, that maybe week two we are able to put in a plan to apply for a little bit more fans,” said Huck.

Huck said he is just thankful the school is able to play fall sports at all. “It’s a disappointment for sure, but the community responses have been great so far,” said Huck.

The statement, released on Twitter, also said each game will still be broadcast on the internet, TV, and radio stations.

High school football season begins Friday with Battle High hosting Ft. Zumwalt North, Hickman hosting Francis Howell and Rock Bridge playing Staley at home.