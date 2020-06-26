CPS recommends students find their own rides to school

COLUMBIA- As CPS plans ahead for the 2020-2021 school year, they suggest that students find their own way to school.

In the re-entry plan released Monday, CPS says although bus transportation is available, families will need to request that service for the year so that they can plan effectively.

But due to social distancing recommendations, transportation may revert to the state's minimum standard of only picking up students who are two miles from elementary and middle schools or three miles from their high school.

Even though school arrival times and departure times are set into place, CPS says they will be lenient for parents who might have to drop off kids late or pick up their kids early. But each school plans to have their own arrival and dismissal procedures.

Student transportation of America or STA, the bus company that CPS uses, says they will communicate to parents and students of the new bus procedures as they take place. STA will monitor continued coughing and may request that a student sits in a designated area and ask them to wear a mask. CPS and STA both asks that if your child is sick they do not attend school.

STA will sanitize seats and assign seats to all bus riders. Students have the option to wear mask. They will monitor the bus stops and look to limit the number to no more than 10 students per stop. When possible students will be limited to three students per row.