CPS sets limits on who will receive district-issued wifi hotspots

COLUMBIA - With school less than three weeks away, some Columbia families are finding out they won't get wifi hotspots from the school district.

Last week, Columbia Public Schools said it got funding from the CARES Act to pay for these hotspots, which would cost over $300,000.

An e-mail from CPS recently went to some parents who requested those hotspots, saying the devices are only available to those who receive free or reduced lunch and who do not get internet service from Mediacom, Charter or CenturyLink.

This means families who do not qualify for free or reduced lunch but still cannot afford internet in their home will not be eligible for hotspots from CPS.

There are also concerns that some families may not have access to internet service fast enough to support multiple kids and parents working from home.