Crews Respond to Grass Fire Near Hallsville
BOONE COUNTY - Crews from the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire just after 2:15 on Wednesday afternoon. The fire occured on East Mount Zion Church Road, southeast of Hallsville.
No one was injured, but the fire did spread to some old scrap metal and equipment on the property. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
