Crews respond to Osage County railroad bridge fire

Related Story

OSAGE COUNTY - Crews responded Tuesday night to a fire burning on a railroad bridge over the Gasconade River, the Osage County Emergency Management Agency said.

The fire started burning around 8 p.m. The agency said the Belle Police Department and the Freeburg Fire Department were not able to access the bridge.

The agency did not know if the bridge had completely burned. 

Update: KOMU 8 News Reporter, Dallas Parker, went to Osage County. The bridge was still burning in the distance at 4:20 a.m. but when she returned at 6:30 a.m. the fire had subsided. It rained quite a bit in Freeburg, Missouri between those times, so the rainfall may have extinguished the flames.

News

Crews respond to Osage County railroad bridge fire
Crews respond to Osage County railroad bridge fire
OSAGE COUNTY - Crews responded Tuesday night to a fire burning on a railroad bridge over the Gasconade River, the... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, November 15 2017 Nov 15, 2017 Wednesday, November 15, 2017 12:32:00 AM CST November 15, 2017