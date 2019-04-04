Crews respond to Osage County railroad bridge fire

OSAGE COUNTY - Crews responded Tuesday night to a fire burning on a railroad bridge over the Gasconade River, the Osage County Emergency Management Agency said.

The fire started burning around 8 p.m. The agency said the Belle Police Department and the Freeburg Fire Department were not able to access the bridge.

The agency did not know if the bridge had completely burned.

Update: KOMU 8 News Reporter, Dallas Parker, went to Osage County. The bridge was still burning in the distance at 4:20 a.m. but when she returned at 6:30 a.m. the fire had subsided. It rained quite a bit in Freeburg, Missouri between those times, so the rainfall may have extinguished the flames.