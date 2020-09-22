Current Missouri Road Closures Due to Flooding
COLUMBIA - According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), there are 31 state highways with sections closed due to flooding.
A section found on MoDOT's website has a current list of closures in the state. At the time of publication
|COUNTY
|ROAD
|Barry
|Route C
|Bates
|Route V
|Crawford
|Route E
|Dent
|Route TT
|Douglas
|Route EE
|Route Y
|Gasconade
|Route BB
|Route F
|Route K
|Greene
|Route CC
|Howell
|Route UU
|Iron
|Route F
|Route N
|Laclede
|Route BB
|Maries
|Missouri Route 42
|McDonald
|Route CC
|Miller
|Route K
|Osage
|Route D
|Route N
|Route RA
|Route T
|Ozark
|Missouri Route 95
|Ozark
|Route H
|Reynolds
|Route F
|Shannon
|Route P
|Taney
|Route J
|Texas
|Route BB
|Wright
|Route AB
|Route NN
|Route Z
Continue to follow KOMU for complete and updated coverage for flood closures across the state.
