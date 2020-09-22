Current Missouri Road Closures Due to Flooding

COLUMBIA - According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), there are 31 state highways with sections closed due to flooding.

A section found on MoDOT's website has a current list of closures in the state. At the time of publication

COUNTY ROAD Barry Route C Bates Route V Crawford Route E Dent Route TT Douglas Route EE



Route Y

Gasconade Route BB



Route F

Route K

Greene Route CC

Howell Route UU

Iron Route F



Route N

Laclede Route BB

Maries Missouri Route 42

McDonald Route CC

Miller Route K

Osage Route D

Route N

Route RA

Route T Ozark Missouri Route 95

Ozark Route H Reynolds

Route F

Shannon Route P

Taney Route J

Texas Route BB Wright Route AB Route NN Route Z

