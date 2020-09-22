Current Missouri Road Closures Due to Flooding

COLUMBIA - According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), there are 31 state highways with sections closed due to flooding.

A section found on MoDOT's website has a current list of closures in the state. At the time of publication

COUNTY ROAD
Barry Route C
Bates Route V
Crawford Route E
Dent Route TT
Douglas Route EE

Route Y
Gasconade Route BB

Route F
  Route K
Greene Route CC
Howell Route UU
Iron Route F

Route N
Laclede Route BB
Maries Missouri Route 42
McDonald Route CC
Miller Route K
Osage Route D
  Route N
  Route RA
  Route T
Ozark Missouri Route 95
Ozark Route H
Reynolds
 Route F
Shannon Route P
Taney Route J
Texas Route BB
Wright Route AB
  Route NN
  Route Z
   

Continue to follow KOMU for complete and updated coverage for flood closures across the state.

