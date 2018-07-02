Daniel Boone Building to be Rededicated

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will host a rededication ceremony and open house for the Daniel Boone Building Wednesday. After a five year long renovation process, the nearly 23 million dollar project is finished.

The 59-thousand square foot building has new floors and freshly painted walls. The building also now boasts higher energy effeciency. After all renovations are complete the city will be considered for LEED certification. Projects built under LEED specifications encompass the latest energy efficiencies. The lobby on the first floor of the building shows materials used that are energy efficient. One of the perks of having the renovated building is that it houses downtown city workers under one roof, making it easier for communication and work efficiency.

The Daniel Boone Building was first constructed in 1917 and used as a tavern and then later, a hotel. The building caught fire in the 1970s and the city bought the building, renovating it for use.