Dave interviews Betsy Farris of Thumper Entertainment

Downtown Columbia received a colorful addition last night.

The Columbia Academy of Music revealed a kid-crafted mural on the side of the building.

Inside, supporters enjoyed music and food all night.

The mural impressed onlookers like Jaylon Walters, a local elementary student who said, "And I found out it was a big mural and it looke dreally fascinated, and then I saw the jazz player and came over here."

The CAM hopes to establish and run a blues camp for children in the future.

The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival and Thumper Entertainment are also sponsors of the mural. They have stated previously that they painted the mural to help raise awareness for The Blues in the Schools program.