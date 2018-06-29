David Allen Fire

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies temporarily shut down Rangeline Road at David Allen Road where a residence was burning late Monday night.

Assitant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the fire was believed to have started on the homes back deck.

Columbia's 911 dispatch page showed 19 units at the scene.

Residents at home when the fire started all escaped with no reported injuries, although one of three dogs living at the residence was unable to be found.

The home is not at a total loss, but property damages were estimated to be around six figures.

Christmas presents and sporting goods were recovered before the flames could engulf them.

Sheriffs are expected to stay on the scene throughout the night and an investigation will continue when daylight arrives.