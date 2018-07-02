David Ortiz Returns as Red Sox Beat Royals

Related Story

BOSTON - David Ortiz returned to the Boston Red Sox lineup and finished with two hits and two RBI's in a 4-3 win against the Kansas City Royals. He missed 35 games with a right Achilles strain. The Red Sox were 13-22 during that span.

Royals' Eric Hosmer hit a leadoff home run in the third inning, which tied the game at two. It was Hosmer's 12 homer of the season.

The Royals lead 3-2 in the fourth inning. Johnny Giavotella hit an infield single with the bases loaded.  

Red Sox Pedro Ciriaco hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and took the victory.

The Royals play Game 2 of the four-game series on Saturday. 

News

David Ortiz Returns as Red Sox Beat Royals
David Ortiz Returns as Red Sox Beat Royals
BOSTON - David Ortiz returned to the Boston Red Sox lineup and finished with two hits and two RBI's in... More >>
5 years ago Friday, August 24 2012 Aug 24, 2012 Friday, August 24, 2012 10:59:00 PM CDT August 24, 2012