COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri still needs more donations to complete its "Food for the Holidays" campaign.

This initiative hopes to provide 15 million meals to the needy by Dec. 31.

To make this possible, the Food Bank encourages many more in the community to help before the end of the year. According to the Food Bank's website, some of the ways the community can do this is:

Donate money. Ten dollars will provide meals for 110 people and $100 will provide 275 families of four with one meal.



Organize a food drive. The Food Drive said it especially needs more canned and boxed foods.



Host a holiday party at the Food Bank's Community Room.

Give a donation in honor of someone as a holiday gift.

Volunteer your time. A group of about ten volunteers can package 228 meals in one hour.

The Food Bank also has various events planned during this holiday season to help the hungry. It will host a "Fight Hunger" event for local veterans on Dec. 7 and Mayor McDavid's "Million Pounds Challenge" on Dec. 18.

For more information on these events and how to help during this holiday season, visit the Food Bank's website.