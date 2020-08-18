Deadly fire in Camdenton still under investigation

CAMDENTON - Autopsy results Thursday revealed the two people who were killed in a Camdenton fire Monday were killed before the fire started.

Firefighters found two bodies after a mobile home fire in Camdenton Monday morning. Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, it was treated as a homicide.

Southwest Forensics performed the autopsies Wednesday. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office also announced the cause fo the fire was arson.

The Mid County Fire District responded to a fire around 5:00 a.m. at 149 Parkway Court off South Business Route 5. The fire took about thirty minutes to get under control.

One neighbor, Juana Rios said she first woke up when she heard a bunch of loud noises outside her home. She said it sounded like someone was unloading a bunch of heavy things. Rios fell back asleep, only to wake up a little while later to louder noises.

This time Rios went to her kitchen to look out the window and saw the mobile home in front of her fully engulfed in flames.

“My husband said ‘Bring me the phone, hurry up!’ So I did,” Rios said. “Since me and my husband couldn’t speak very good English, we woke up my daughter to talk to the police.”

Another neighbor, Paul Gray said he woke to lights and sirens early this morning.

Gray said he was good friends with the lady who lived in the home that was on fire. He said she lived there with her daughter and they had one dog.

The Sheriff’s department has not released the names of the victims. No suspect was in custody Thursday.