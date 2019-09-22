Death Penalty Assessment

JEFFERSON CITY - The American Bar Association will release a two-year study Thursday of Missouri's death penalty administration.

A team of eight law professionals looked at various Missouri laws, guidelines and rules to determine if they comply with the American Bar Association's benchmarks. The association has done similar research in other states. The team of law professionals must determine if each state complies with national standards. The American Bar Association expects administration of the death penalty to be, "fair and accurate".

The report comes one day after the state legislature heard a a bill that would require the state auditor to determine the cost of administering the death penalty. The proposed bill would tell lawmakers how much the death penalty cost in comparison to a life sentence without the chance of parole.

The team of professionals, along with the American Bar Association will release the results at 1 p.m. in the State Capitol.