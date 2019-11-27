DeBrodie's guardian mother and Fulton community react to pleas

FULTON - Carl Debrodie's guardian mother reacted to the two people convicted in DeBrodie's death.

On Friday, Sherry Paulo, 54, and Anthony Flores, 59, both entered a guilty plea to one count of willfully failing to provide necessary medical care.

Mary Martin used to care for DeBrodie. In a phone interview with KOMU, she said this wasn't enough.

"I would have liked to see them have some kind of manslaughter charge if not murder," she said.

Martin said she wants people to be more aware of what DeBrodie went through.

After initially going missing from Second Chance Homes in Fulton, DeBrodie was found dead in a storage unit.

DeBrodie endured physical extensive abuse that lead to his death.

In her plea, Paulo admitted she put DeBrodie's body in a trashcan and transported it to his residence, where she and Flores "put it in a wooden crate and filled the wooden crate with cement."

Now, Paulo faces a maximum of 17.5 years in prison and Flores faces just over 15 years in prison.

However, Martin said, "I think that they should sit in jail for the rest of their lives."

Others in the community agree. Justin Atterberry has lived in Fulton his whole life. He called the DeBrodie case "brutal."

He said he can relate to having to take care of people who don't have the ability to so themselves.

DeBrodie had a mental disability and limited communication skills and was being taken care of at Second Chance Homes.

"My uncle has similarities to DeBrodie. I have to help him, like I could never see myself doing that," he said.

Atterberry said DeBrodie was robbed of his life. He said no jail time would be enough to replace Debrodie's life.

"I don't feel like they're getting enough punishment for what they did," he said.

Martin also said she wants to see everyone else involved in the case get see jail time too.

"We're anxious for other people to get charged and at least serve some sort of sentence. His freedoms were taken away, his right to live and die of natural causes," Martin said.