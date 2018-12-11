Dec 9 2018 5 p.m. WX

Facebook
CPS students speak up about possible redistricting
CPS students speak up about possible redistricting
COLUMBIA - Some students are starting to voice their opinions about possible redistricting of a new middle school. CPS school board met Monday with attendance area updates about the new...
Large Jefferson City crowd questions potential health care merger
Large Jefferson City crowd questions potential health care merger
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 people...
Nobel Prize winner talks about his life beyond science
Nobel Prize winner talks about his life beyond science
COLUMBIA - Nobel Prize winner George P. Smith...
No one hurt after residential fire in north Columbia
No one hurt after residential fire in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire overnight. The blaze started around 11:49 p.m. Monday. The fire began in the garage because of "smoking plastic,"...
Sec. Ashcroft asks Missouri auditor for help reviewing Sen.-elect Hawley
Sec. Ashcroft asks Missouri auditor for help reviewing Sen.-elect Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is no longer looking into previous plans to expand the electricity supply for...
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Missouri women's gymnastics ranked 19th in preseason poll
Missouri women's gymnastics ranked 19th in preseason poll
COLUMBIA- The Missouri gymnastics team is ranked 19 th nationally in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics association preseason pool. Mizzou has started in the top 25 the last four seasons....
