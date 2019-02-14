Defense Looking To Lock Down Spring Win

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Football team practiced today and will have one more spring practice before its annual Black and Gold spring game on Saturday. Missouri's defense has been leading the way claiming the Tigers' first two scrimmages.

At Saturday's full scrimmage, the defense forced three fumbles and intercepted Tiger quarterbacks four times. Despite losing All-Big 12 defensive end Aldon Smith to the NFL Draft, Missouri's defensive line has shown great depth this spring, led by ends Jacquies Smith and Brad Madison.

Jacquies Smith will be expected to play a big role on the Tigers next fall. Smith was named to the 2011 Lott Impact Trophy Watch List, honoring the top collegiate defensive player in the country. Smith is one of 42 players on the list, six of which play in the Big 12. The senior earned Second Team All Big 12 last season after recording 5 and a half sacks and returning a fumble for a touchdown.