Delays, cancellations impact travel at Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA - Passengers at Columbia Regional Airport experienced long flight delays and even cancellations Monday.

Columbia Public Works Public Information Officer Steven Sapp said the delays are tied to winter weather in Chicago, which is one of the two cities passengers can travel to from the airport.

"It looks like weather will likely affect flights along the east coast today and Tuesday," Sapp said.

Passengers who arrived to Columbia Regional from Dallas-Fort Worth said they were not too worried about a delay on their flight, despite winter weather over the weekend.

"Delays at any major hub ripple through the entire system," Sapp said.

