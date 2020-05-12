Democratic candidate challenging Hartzler hosts Sanders watch party

COLUMBIA - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, broadcast a "Medicare for All" town hall Tuesday night. Renee Hoagenson, a democratic candidate vying for Missouri's fourth congressional district seat, hosted a viewing party of the town hall at Shakespeare's Pizza.

Hoagenson talked about the government shutdown, tax reform, corruption on Capitol Hill and the Children's Health Insurance Program, which didn't get additional funding until the bill that stopped the government shutdown.

"Since the 90s, the rates of uninsured children have been cut in half," she said. "This Congress could not fund CHIP from September 30th, but they could ram a tax reform through at the speed of light that is very bad for the American people."

Hoagenson hopes to unseat Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville. This is her first time running for office. She created three magazines in Mid Missouri: Columbia Marketplace Magazine, Jefferson City Marketplace Magazine and Showcase Sedalia magazine.

Healthcare is one of the biggest issues on Hoagenson's platform, and she said she hosted the event tonight to inform people about the issue.

"CHIP is very important, there are 18 million kids nationwide that are on CHIP." Hoagenson said. "In my opinion, all of our citizens deserve basic healthcare. We would no longer need CHIP if everybody had basic care available."

Another emphasis is cleaning up politics in DC. Hoagenson said she wants to level the playing field with campaign finance reform that gets money out of elections. She said her lobbying reform would be so strict that a representative couldn't even accept a cup of coffee.