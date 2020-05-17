Deputies arrest man who allegedly coughed on them, said he had COVID-19

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Thursday who then purposefully coughed toward the deputies and said he allegedly had COVID-19, according to a press release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies investigated a burglary around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, in the area of County Road 261, according to the release. Deputies then arrested Anthony Dick, 50, for numerous felony offenses.

The press release said Dick physically resisted arrest, which caused a deputy to receive a minor injury. While deputies took Dick to the Callaway County Jail, he said he had COVID-19 and coughed purposefully toward the arresting deputies, according to the press release. The press release also said Dick showed desire for the deputies and their families to be harmed by COVID-19 as a result.

The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney charged Dick with multiple charges including burglary, resisting arrest and property damage. He was also charged on several counts of assault.

He is currently in the Callaway County Jail with a court-set bond of $20,000 according to the release.