Developers planning to close more roads in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted to allow downtown Columbia road closures Monday night.

Catalyst Design Works asked the city to close Lancaster Drive starting as early as Tuesday until Aug. 15, 2017 for public safety. The closure would only border the development property.

In addition, various parts of Fifth Street, Sixth Street and Elm Street would be closed for construction on a new apartment building, storm sewer and sanitary sewer.

The University of Missouri's Heinkel building sits directly across from where the apartment complex is being built. The faculty parking lot sits on south Sixth Street, where one of possible road closures could take place.

Educational Technologies at Missouri Coordinator Kelly Holtkamp said, "One of the things we like about this building is the parking and easy access. So by shutting down a couple entrances it'll make it more difficult, but it's not going to be impossible."

The developers asked for partial closure on Fifth Street and one-way traffic starting Sept. 1, 2016 through Jan. 1, 2017.

"It'll be frustrating, but I think most people in the building know it is temporary. It's not going to be a permanent thing," Holtkamp said.

She said the noise from the construction can bother faculty in the building, but it is something they are already used to and will just deal with.