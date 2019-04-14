COLUMBIA -- You still might be trying to catch your breath after the Missouri football team's 4 overtime win on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers were welcomed at the Rocky Top with a rocky start. Because while Missouri's offense slacked, the Volunteers did not. After all, the Vols put up 383 yards with 3 TD's in the first half alone. But the rest of the game had the makings for a different story...

The spark. The comeback kid. And the young gun. Green-Beckham picked up 2 huge touchdowns. One at the end of regulation and one in the third overtime. Senior tailback Kendial Lawrence commented, "I mean everyone was just playing as a team. Everyone was being accountable. Everyone was playing for the man next to them. Offense was playing for defense. Defense was playing for offense. Everyone just togehter was executing plays. DGB, he had a really good game. I'm so happy for the guy he is so young . He has so much potential. He had a really good game today."

So with a field goal in the fourth overtime, Mizzou got the win. And maybe some momentum for next week.

DGB has three touchdowns and 261 re3ceiving yards this season.