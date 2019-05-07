Disability Rally

JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of people traveled to the capitol Wednesday to support expanding the rights of the disabled people in Missouri.

The 10th annual Disability Rights Legislative Day brought speakers like Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, Rep. Steven Tilley and the People First Movement to the capitol rotunda floor. Each person speaker called for more legislation helping the mentally and physically disabled.

Organizers wanted the legislature to address a number of issues they felt were hurting the state of Missouri. They called for more money to be appropriated to the Division of Developmental Disabilities Budget and end to segregation in places like schools and other community institutions.

There are numerous bills regarding disabilities currently in the legislature. One bill, Senate Bill 42, calls for an increase to the resource limit for medical assistance eligibility.