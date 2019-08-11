Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications close Friday

COLUMBIA - Friday is the last day the Missouri Department of Labor will accept applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Starting July 9, 2019 Missourians in 20 counties affected by the the recent tornado, severe storms and flooding could apply for up to 26 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) from the state. The program is for those who lost their job, or their work was put on hold due to the damage.

The program is run by the state, though FEMA helps fund it.

People have also been able to reach out to FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration to apply for disaster assistance.

One FEMA employee felt the DUA program provided great assistance to those affected by the storms.

"One of the benefits of this program (DUA) is that even self-employed workers whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the disaster are also eligible to apply," said Nikki Gaskina, FEMA Media Relations Specialist. "Individuals who cannot work or cannot continue being self-employed because of an injury caused as a result of the disaster may also apply."

On August 5, 2019 six other counties were added to the list of those 20 counties. Those six additional counties now have until September 5, 2019.

For those that miss the deadline another FEMA disaster recovery center is opening in Miller County on August 9, 2019 for Friday, Saturday and Monday. They will be providing one-on-on assistance to those individuals that have been affected by the recent disasters.

Also a Long-Term Committee has been formed to help people in Cole and Miller counties. In a press release, Amber Brondel, the Marketing and Events Director at the United Way of Central Missouri, shared the important of this committee.

"We are still stressing that all disaster survivors need to register for FEMA financial assistance. The committee is looking to provide added insight to meeting these long-term needs so disaster survivors can be served in the best way possible."

The 20 original counties that could apply for DUA are Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchannan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles.

The six new additional counties that have until September 5, 2019 to apply for DUA are Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton and Saline.

For more information on how to apply for DUA visit the Missouri Department of Labor's website.