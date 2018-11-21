DNA Tests Confirms Identity

ST. LOUIS (AP) - DNA testing has identified the remains pulled last year from the Mississippi River as a central Missouri man who disappeared 13 months ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim is 55-year-old Billy Joe Basinger of rural Boone County. His head and torso were found Aug. 15 between two barges at St. Louis. Basinger was last seen in the early hours of March 22, 2010, after he left home in his Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Authorities say there is no indication of foul play.