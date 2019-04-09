Doctors encourage women to get checked during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JEFFERSON CITY — One in eight women will have breast cancer at some point in their life. And health care providers in Jefferson City are working to educate the community about the disease and the new ways to fight it.

On Tuesday, doctors met with people for "Cancer Conversations," which included information about the latest advances in breast cancer treatment and cancer treatment in general.

Doctors repeatedly pushed people to get checked out if something doesn't feel right.

“The sooner you actually go and start asking questions, getting tested and start finding out what exactly us wrong the sooner you’ll feel better and the more control you’ll have of your body,” lymphedema therapist Denise Hagemann said.

“Typically, most of the hospitals will have a screening program for breast cancer. If you around in the surrounding towns of Jeff City, then Jeff City could be the closest town for you to come and get screened for breast cancer,” oncologist Dr. Shadi Haddadin said.

To learn more about breast cancer and how to get tested go visit JCMG's website or visit your local health care provider.