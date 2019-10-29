Dog Days Sale Downtown Forced to Move Indoors

COLUMBIA - Some downtown businesses participating in a weekend Dog Days Sale moved indoors because of rain Friday.

The Dog Days Sale happens every year downtown. Several businesses offer big discounts on their merchandise and have a sidewalk sale. Businesses like Tallulah's started their day outside, but were forced to move indoors because of the rain.

"Obviously Dog Days takes place outside so it does have a little affect that way," said Tallulah's employee Abbi Cleavinger. "But, you know, we had our tent out so it wasn't too bad earlier when it was drizzling, but once it picks up it can get a little much."

The Dog Days Sale takes place every year during the last weekend of July. The sale runs through Sunday.