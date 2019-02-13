Dog Named Best in Show

COLUMBIA - A poodle was awarded best in show on Sunday at the annual American Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show. The event wrapped up at the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. Show Chair Debbie Bell said some competitors came to Columbia for the event from places across the U.S.

Bell said she shows dogs but her canines were in this year's show. She said she enjoys the show's atmosphere.

"We're fiercely competitive but we're also great friends. And people get together and they cheer for each other, they help each other groom," said Bell.

Bell said 1,000 dogs representing 100 different breeds participated in the show. Columbia Kennel Club hosted the event and Bell said it's put on the show almost every year since the club started in the 1930s.