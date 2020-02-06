Domestic violence shelter receives grant out of a thousand applicants 1

CAMDENTON - With over 1,100 domestic violence shelters across the country applying for a Mary Kay Foundation shelter grant, Citizens Against Domestic Violence has been named a 2019 recipient. CADV will receive a $20,000 grant that will go toward helping survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

Specifically, the grant will be used to support individual necessities of survivors such as housing, transportation, personal hygiene products and counseling.

CADV Executive Director Sheree Keely says housing and transportation are the two key barriers victims face when they're trying to break free.

"Part of the dynamics of domestic violence is that the victim is highly controlled and doesn't usually have access to funds or there's just lots of barriers that they face," Keely said. "So this funding becomes something that helps us to help them to really break free."

Keely said the shelter is constantly looking for unrestricted funds to use for the specific needs of victims.

CADV has applied for the grant multiple times and is one of only two groups in Missouri to be a 2019 recipient.

The Mary Kay Foundation is awarding a total of $2 million in grants to 100 domestic violence shelters in the nation. The Foundation committed to funding life-saving work for women’s shelters.

“At Mary Kay, we believe in helping women improve their circumstances and live their best lives,” said Board of Directors President Michael Lunceford. “One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and it is our responsibility to support the women’s shelters that aid these survivors.”

Although CADV is in the Lake of the Ozarks area, it provides rehabilitation services for any survivor who comes to the shelter. It has served thousands of women, men, and children establishing it as and cornerstone of survivor-service providers in the community and across the state.

To learn more about CADV’s services and how to volunteer or donate, visit its website here.