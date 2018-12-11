DONALD TRUMP 6 PM

KANSAS CITY - President Trump spoke about changes to Project Safe Neighborhoods in Kansas City on Friday.

He praised the work of members of law enforcement and prosecutors while at the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference which started on Dec. 5.

The visit comes hours after the president announced William Barr as his nomination for U.S. Attorney General to replace interim Attorney General Mathew Whitaker.

Whitaker introduced President Trump as a leader who supports law enforcement officers "100 percent."

He added his support for Trump's nomination of Barr.

"The president's selection of Bill Barr as the next Attorney General is a continuation of this law and order presidency," said Whitaker.

Whitaker said Barr was qualified and extremely respected within the Department of Justice, and he will continue to "support the men and women in blue."

Trump explained his support for Barr, and said, "there's no one more capable or more qualified for this role."

He then spoke about changes to Project Safe Neighborhoods in order to continue to fight crime in Missouri, saying it was coming back stronger than ever before.

United States Attorney General John Ashcroft announced changes to the project in 2017, and originally created Project Safe Neighborhoods in 2001 in an effort to reduce gun crime within the eastern district of Missouri.

Ashcroft spoke at the conference about liberty in the United States and Missouri, saying the work of Missouri's law enforcement creates change within the state.

"When we sustain liberty by imposing justice, we make a difference," said Ashcroft.

One change of the project includes an increase in funding. Trump said funding increased by $50 million dollars, and said his cabinet will ask Congress for more.

Trump said one important goal is to restore respect for law enforcement officers, and said anyone who kills a police officer needs to get the death penalty.

He praised the change the project has made within Missouri so far, calling it "one of the most effective crime prevention strategies in America."

The president also talked about immigration during his time in Kansas City. He said the media works to show only women and children trying to cross the border, and added the people in the rows behind those women and children were "very tough guys."