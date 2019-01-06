Down to Last Out, Chisox Rally in 9th, Win in 12th

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Carlos Quentin and the Chicago White Sox pulled off a two-out rally in the ninth inning off Kansas City closer Joakim Soria, then Brent Morel hit a go-ahead single in the 12th that beat the Royals 10-7 Wednesday.

The surprising Royals were in position to improve to 5-1 after Soria retired the first two batters in the ninth with a 6-3 lead. But Alex Rios and Paul Konerko hit RBI singles and Quentin's two-run double capped a four-run comeback for a 7-6 edge.

Kansas City tied it on Kila Ka'aihue's RBI double off Matt Thornton, setting up the Royals' third straight extra-inning game. Quentin doubled to start the 12th. He had four hits, including a home run and two doubles.