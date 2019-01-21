Downtown eateries open doors for first winter Restaurant Week

COLUMBIA - Nineteen restaurants in downtown Columbia created special lunch and dinner menus for customers to order from for the first winter Restaurant Week.

The list of eateries participating in Restaurant Week includes local favorites like Addison's, Flat Branch and Room 38.

The event will not only give customers the chance to try special menus but also granted the opportunity to win a prize.

Each participating restaurant offers Dining Passports. If customers visit three or more restaurants throughout the week, they are entered in a drawing to win a gift card for various downtown locations.

Nourish co-owner Kimber Dean believes Restaurant week is beneficial for not only the participating restaurants, but the community in general.

“I just think it’s a really cool thing for the culture and the food culture, especially to get to do these specials that everybody knows is happening so you get more people coming in," Dean said.

Eleven Eleven general manager Noah Vogt loves to participate in events that help bring new business to one of The Broadway Hotel's restaurants.

“Restaurant Week is just another one of those where we’re absolutely happy to offer specials to bring more people in and show people what we have to offer,” Vogt said.

Dean said Restaurant Week challenges her personally, which she enjoys.

“As the chef you get to expand your horizons and just play with new things and see how people respond to it," Dean said.

Restaurant Week ends on Sunday, January 21st.