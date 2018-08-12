Downtown Fulton Theater Seeks Money for Preservation

Related Story

FULTON - The city of Fulton is drafting a grant proposal to get money for preserving the downtown theatre. The city held a public hearing Thursday to get input from Fulton residents about the city's desire to preserve the old theatre which was built in 1928. The city hopes preserving the theater will help bring more people to Fulton.

Fulton's Community Development Officer, Gayla Dunn, said the requested $250,000 would go toward preserving the outside of the building from further wear and tear.

Once written,the community development block grant request will be sent to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. It will decide whether to give Fulton money for the theatre.

News

Downtown Fulton Theater Seeks Money for Preservation
Downtown Fulton Theater Seeks Money for Preservation
FULTON - The city of Fulton is drafting a grant proposal to get money for preserving the downtown theatre. The... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, May 15 2014 May 15, 2014 Thursday, May 15, 2014 3:08:00 PM CDT May 15, 2014