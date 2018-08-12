Downtown Fulton Theater Seeks Money for Preservation

FULTON - The city of Fulton is drafting a grant proposal to get money for preserving the downtown theatre. The city held a public hearing Thursday to get input from Fulton residents about the city's desire to preserve the old theatre which was built in 1928. The city hopes preserving the theater will help bring more people to Fulton.

Fulton's Community Development Officer, Gayla Dunn, said the requested $250,000 would go toward preserving the outside of the building from further wear and tear.

Once written,the community development block grant request will be sent to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. It will decide whether to give Fulton money for the theatre.