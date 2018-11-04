Downtown Implements New Year's Parking Restrictions

COLUMBIA - The city is making some changes to parking and transportation downtown for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Due to the First Night Columbia fireworks display downtown tomorrow night, the city implemented some parking restrictions:

Vehicles are not allowed to park in the Armory parking lot or in the 9th and Ash from 5:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday

No vehicles can park on 8th between Park and Ash from 5:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday

All other garages in the downtown area will remain open

City buses will still run New Year's Eve with an additional shuttle, but buses will not run New Year's Day and parking meters will not be enforced.