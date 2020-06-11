Downtown Leadership Council to Suggest Infrastructure Analysis

COLUMBIA - The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council will propose an independent analysis of downtown infrastructure to the Columbia City Council Monday.

The group said it is a good idea to have an independent firm look at the infrastructure situation so the city knows exactly what needs to be done to make improvements.

Downtown Columbia Leadership Council Chair Brent Gardner said there have been contradicting ideas of what needs to be done to solve the infrastructure issues.

"Public Works has given us a lot of information, and then we've had some people come in that dispute some of that information and we don't really know how to read it," Gardner said.

The analysis could cost anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000.

The group wants to make sure the company that analyzes the downtown area has no connection to Columbia.