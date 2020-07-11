Dozens of car accidents after morning snowfall

COLUMBIA - On one of the busiest travel days of the year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol saw around 36 accidents in mid-Missouri.

"This morning we had probably three dozen traffic crashes primarily on I-70 in Cooper, Callaway and most of them in Montgomery County," Sergeant Paul Reinsch said. "The snow hit there, and we had some problems with some tractor trailers getting up the hills and some other sliding from other vehicles."

Reinsch said I-70, U.S. 63 and U.S. 54 are the busiest roads this time of year when people are travelling for Thanksgiving. He said Wednesday's biggest problem was the changing weather and slick roads.

"If you are involved in a traffic crash, particularly on slick roadways, we want you to stay in the car and get away from the road as far as possible," Reinsch said. "Don't stand outside that car because we've had one traffic crash there; there may be another. Sliding vehicles can be very dangerous to those people standing along the roadway."

Reinsch said on especially busy days like Wednesday every available officer is out on the road to enforce traffic laws and respond to accidents. He advises drivers to plan their trips early, take their time and wear seatbelts. He said if you have any problems on the road to call *55, and a trooper will arrive with help.