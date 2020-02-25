Driver treated after combine accident on Highway 63 North

COLUMBIA - A driver was being treated at the hospital Monday after a car crashed into a combine on Highway 63 North between Grindstone Parkway and Stadium Boulevard, according to a Columbia Police Department officer.

Officials said the driver of the Ford Escape crashed into a combine and the driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A Columbia Police Department officer said the driver of the combine was not harmed and the combine was not damaged.

Traffic was slowed to one lane while officers cleaned up the accident, but the scene was cleared and traffic began moving as normal.