Drivers can expect increased traffic on Providence Road

COLUMBIA - MoDOT will begin construction Sunday evening on the intersection connecting Buttonwood Drive and Providence Road. 

Road crews will begin work at 8 p.m. Sunday weather permitting and will continue until 6 a.m. Monday morning. Work will resume Monday night at 8 p.m. but will be finished by the Tuesday morning commute. 

MoDOT warned drivers there would be short delays due to center turn lane closures throughout the evenings. Flaggers will control traffic flow in some areas. 

MoDOT says that it is reconfiguring the crossover to eliminate left turn crashes. 

Sunday, August 17 2014