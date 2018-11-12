Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
More snow set for Monday
More snow set for Monday
MID-MISSOURI - We ended last week with the first snowfall of the season and the coldest temperatures of the season, breaking both snowfall and temperature records. Now, we start a new work and...
Model railroad on the right track in Jefferson City
Model railroad on the right track in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - There may be 7,000 feet of...
State requires hunters to test deer for CWD in certain counties
State requires hunters to test deer for CWD in certain counties
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
More snow set for Monday
More snow set for Monday
MID-MISSOURI - We ended last week with the first snowfall of the season and the coldest temperatures of the season, breaking both snowfall and temperature records. Now, we start a new work and...
Model railroad on the right track in Jefferson City
Model railroad on the right track in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - There may be 7,000 feet of...
Ballenger Lane shooting injures two people
Ballenger Lane shooting injures two people
COLUMBIA - Two men were injured in North...
State requires hunters to test deer for CWD in certain counties
State requires hunters to test deer for CWD in certain counties
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of...
Community members remember Smithton on march to bicentennial
Community members remember Smithton on march to bicentennial
COLUMBIA - People gathered near the...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his political ambitions, and now one is going after his job...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for...
Weather
More snow set for Monday
More snow set for Monday
MID-MISSOURI - We ended last week with the first snowfall of the season and the coldest temperatures of the season, breaking both snowfall and temperature records. Now, we start a new work and...
Winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri in effect until 9 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri in effect until 9 p.m.
COLUMBIA - The second snowfall of the season...
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri Volleyball remains undefeated at home with four set triumph
Missouri Volleyball remains undefeated at home with four set triumph
Columbia - The Missouri volleyball team set up a huge week of SEC play with a four set win Sunday over Georgia. The Tigers trailed in the first and third sets, but rallied back in both to...
Granlund's third period winner pushes Wild past Blues
Granlund's third period winner pushes Wild past Blues
St. Louis - The St. Louis Blues wrapped...
Mahomes sets franchise record in another Chiefs win
Mahomes sets franchise record in another Chiefs win
Kansas City - Sunday brought more of the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Template \templates\viewvideo\default_newreplay.cfm not found. Please choose a valid template file.