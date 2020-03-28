Driving class to decrease fatal crashes among seniors

JEFFERSON CITY - As mid-Missouri citizens begin to age, the AARP doesn't believe they should lose their privilege to drive.

Therefore, the organization held a driving safety class on Thursday in Jefferson City.

According to a national study, fatal crash rates begin to slowly increase among drivers 50-54 years old. The increase becomes more noticeable with drivers ages 70 and older before peaking for drivers ages 85 and older. The fatality rates per mile driven among drivers 85 years and older is the highest of any age category on the road.

On top of that, the number of deaths per 1,000 crashes also increases as people get older. Drivers who are 70 years old and older represent the highest rate at 4.8 deaths per 1,000 crashes.

Instructors of these safety classes go over topics including technological advancements in cars along with the loss of both hearing and sight that come naturally with old age.

"As people get older their reflexes go down. Their hearing goes down, their eyesight gets worse," said instructor Eric Mueller. "So basically it's trying to improve driving. Statistics in the past have shown this class has really helped cut down on our road accidents and keeping our senior citizens driving longer."

One statistic in particular comes from the state of California. It said people who take the class get in 1.7 percent less accidents than those who don't.

