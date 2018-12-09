Drug Take-Back Event in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day kicked off on Friday. The Boone County Sheriff's Department, the Youth Community Coalition and law enforcement agencies throughout Boone county conducted this event together and plan to hold more events on Saturday.

During the event, anyone can bring medications from their immediate household. Law enforcement members will collect the pills, liquids, or other controlled substances in a safe, legal manner. Used prescription drugs that are collected will be disposed of by local law enforcement.

"We try to provide the community with appropriate disposal of their expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications," said Ryan Worley, coordinator of Youth Community Coalition.

Through the Take Back event, the prescription medications will not fall into the hands of any person who may abuse or distribute the drugs inappropriately. Besides that, the proper disposal of these medications aids would also be helpful in protecting the environment. According to Worley, people usually throw the used drugs into the toilet, and that can hurt environment, especially ground source water.

For residents unable to come to the event, they can use a 24 hour medication drop box in the lobby of the Columbia Police Department.