Dry Work Week

Home
Home
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No Roots N Blues in 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No Roots N Blues in 2020
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, ...
Billiards on Broadway Owner: 'We're all learning as we go, myself included'
Billiards on Broadway Owner: 'We're all learning as we go, myself included'
COLUMBIA - Billiards on Broadway owner is...
Gov. Parson: 'I don't feel guilty' about record increase in positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Parson: 'I don't feel guilty' about record increase in positive COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is on the road...
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Charles Erickson files new appeal to be released from prison
Charles Erickson files new appeal to be released from prison
COLUMBIA - A man in prison for the 2001 killing of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt is making another bid for freedom. According to a news release sent by Charles Erickson's...
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No Roots N Blues in 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No Roots N Blues in 2020
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Columbia man charged in connection with killing of man in Kansas City
Columbia man charged in connection with killing of man in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - A Columbia man has been charged...
Fulton man arrested after report of armed domestic assault
Fulton man arrested after report of armed domestic assault
FULTON - A Missouri man is in custody after a...
Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court
Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Missouri Supreme...
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Baseball is back: MLB says 60-game season will start July 23 or 24
Baseball is back: MLB says 60-game season will start July 23 or 24
(CNN) -- Major League Baseball has announced the 2020 regular season will open approximately one month from now, on July 23 or 24. Players will report to training camp by July 1, MLB...
WATCH: Chris Gervino's final Sports Xtra Hot Seat
WATCH: Chris Gervino's final Sports Xtra Hot Seat
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 sports director Chris...
Coach Drinkwitz talks upcoming football season
Coach Drinkwitz talks upcoming football season
COLUMBIA— Tuesday marked the second week...
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
Dry Work Week
