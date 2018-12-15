Early School Dismissals

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will release students in non-air-conditioned buildings early Wednesday for the second time this school year due to the heat.

Jefferson and West junior high schools will release at 11:30 a.m.

Lee, Midway Heights, New Haven, Ridgeway and Two Mile Prairie elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m.

The Early Childhood centers on Waco Road and Rain Forest Parkway will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., including extended day. No afternoon sessions will be held at those locations. 

All other schools will release students at their normal times. 

