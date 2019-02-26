Earth Day Celebration

Facebook
Lawmaker looks to revise old law to help special needs children
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House representative is trying to resurrect an old law that never got the money it needed to help special needs children. The legislation is called Bryce's Law. It...
Boone County neighbor, "We are entitled to have roads that are driveable"
BOONE COUNTY - A resident is asking the Boone...
UPDATE: Settlement made in Missouri girl's suicide case
JEFFERSON CITY - A settlement has been...
News
Lawmaker looks to revise old law to help special needs children
Kansas City renames roadway for Martin Luther King Jr.
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City has shed...
Fayette gets House approval to impose additional sales tax
JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill passed Tuesday...
Boone County neighbor, "We are entitled to have roads that are driveable"
BOONE COUNTY - A resident is asking the Boone...
Mizzou guard to undergo ankle surgery, out for remainder of the season
COLUMBIA - A spokesman for the Mizzou men's...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue overnight and exit between 6-9am on Wednesday morning. Freezing drizzle is also possible. The morning commute is expected to be icy for a...
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and...
Sports
Mizzou guard to undergo ankle surgery, out for remainder of the season
COLUMBIA - A spokesman for the Mizzou men's basketball team said Tuesday that sophomore guard Mark Smith will be out for the remainder of the season and have ankle surgery on March 4. Smith first...
KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 2-17-19
...
Florida rallies to beat Mizzou 64-60
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevarrius Hayes...
