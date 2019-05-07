East McCarty Street Construction Underway

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City and Cole County officials held a ceremony Thursday to start off the final phase of construction on East McCarty Street. This phase will widen a section of McCarty Street that is currently two lanes to three lanes. David Bange, the engineering division director for Jefferson City, said the design of this project took about two years.

The main highlights of the project other than widening the road will be new curbs and gutters along East McCarty Street as well as sidewalks. Another highlight will be a new stoplight at the intersection of East McCarty Street and Eastland Drive.

One business right across from the construction is Aire Serv. Heating and Air Conditioning. President Travis Rackers said he thinks this will increase the flow of traffic, but said, "My main concern is about the construction during the winter." Rackers said he had a good relationship with the city when it constructed a section of East McCarty Street right above his business. Now since the construction is right outside his business, he said he just wanted to make sure he can get in and out of his business.

Kim Honse drops her kid off at a preschool right by the construction said her route will be altered, but it is well worth it for the three-lane street. She said the benefits outweigh the headaches she might face with the construction.

The estimated time of the construction is 13 months.