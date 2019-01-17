Eastwood Shooting

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman at the Woodlake Apartments on Thursday morning.

The woman is in stable condition after suffering from life-threatening gun shot wounds, according to a press release by the Columbia Police Dept.

CPD arrived at the apartment complex at 1:15 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a disturbance followed by gunfire.

A person of interest has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 .