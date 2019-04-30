Eclipse Pin Hole

COLUMBIA - Now that we are less than a week from the total solar eclipse, many are having problems finding approved solar eclipse glasses - a necessity for looking at the partially eclipsed sun safely. However, there are a couple other options if you don't have solar filters on August 21.

OPTION 1:

Share with a friend! From beginning to end this event will last 2 to 3 hours. Chances are, people won't be looking at the sun the entire time. Go to an event, meet a few new friends (maybe from other parts of the world, even!) and enjoy this human experience together.

OPTION 2:

Make a simple pin hole projector. This could be fun even if you have the glasses!

What you need: cereal box (or similar), paper, foil, tape, scissors

Step 1: Trace the bottom of the box onto a piece of paper. Cut it out and tape it to the inside bottom of the box.

Step 2: On the top of the box, cut a square out of the left and right side near the corners.

Step 3: Tape a piece of aluminum foil over one of the square cut outs. Poke a pin hole in the center.

Step 4: With the Sun at your back, look through the remaining open square hole and you will see the Sun projecting onto the piece of paper at the bottom of the box.

Watch the moon eclipse the sun!

