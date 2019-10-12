Facebook
Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — The dome of the Missouri Capitol building will be lit pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Pink lights will shine on the dome Friday through Sunday morning. A...
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 7...
Kewpies nearly come home with victory over undefeated Hornets
There is 5:40 left in the game. North Kansas City's Ronaldo Calderon kicks a field goal to give the Hornets a 38-35 lead. Hickman's offense has been rolling since the end of the first...
Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — The dome of the...
Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival moves parking area
HARTSBURG - The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival...
Columbia man arrested on burglary, drug charges after search
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is behind bars after...
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Sports
New starters take the field in familiar loss for Tolton
While the 44-6 outcome of Friday night’s Tolton football loss may have looked similar to the Trailblazer’s previous outings, the starting 11 did not. This week, coach Michael Egnew...
Rock Bridge blasts Smith-Cotton for third straight win
COLUMBIA - Slow starts have been the weakness...
Hawklets clip Battle's offensive wings in frustrating loss for Spartans
You could hear it from halfway up the stands...
ECNA
Share: