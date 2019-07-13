Eco Pave: Columbia Man Seeks to Pitch Porous Pavement

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is trying to get a larger audience for something called "EcoPave". It's a porous pavement system to reduce storm-water runoff and try to improve the quality of our drinking water by reducing contaminants. Eco Pave uses recycled glass and crushed waste granite. Scott Wendling of Penguin Spark is hoping to pitch the idea of EcoPave to South by Southwest ECO in the near future. If you'd like to vote for his pitch to be included, please visit www.bitly.com/voteecopave You can watch Wendling's interview during KOMU News @ Noon in the video clip to the left.