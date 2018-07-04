Eldon Health Fair allows more community access to care

ELDON - A Miller County health fair is being implemented as a strategy to increase access to care in a community with barriers to access.

Capital Region Medical Center held a health fair at the Eldon Clinic location early Tuesday morning.

For $20, each participant could receive a lipid profile (cholesterol ratios), comprehensive metabolic panel (kidney function), Hemoglobin (diabetes) screening, waist measurement and body composition analysis, blood pressure/pulse readings, colectoral take home kit and a cancer screening assessment.

Capital Region Coporate Community Health Supervisor Tiffany Rutledge said these specific screenings and opportunities to access care were chosen in response to the 2012 community health needs assessment.

She said the health fare "is in direct correlation to the one the we did three years ago."

"So that assessment helped us pick a top five and our top five needs were: access to care, heart disease and treatment, diabetes treatment, cancer screening protection and the Miller County focus," she said.

Rutledge said the new screeenings and specific opportunities available at the Eldon Clinic health fair were provided to remove barriers to access for health care.

"Most of these screenings are actually screenings that a physician, a primary care physician would want to have complete on their patients," Rutledge said. "But we have found that there's a lot of people out there who don't have a medical home and are not seeking care with a primary care physician."

Rutledge said it was significant that Miller County received more access to care due to the higher rates of people who don't have insurance or primary care.

"The health status was poor, so this was in direct correlation to that," Rutledge said. "We're helping with access to care, those who don't have insurance or have very high deductibles."

Rutledge said Capital Region Medical Center staff will look over all screenings and make calls to participants who have abnormal results.

She said the next step is to get participants linked up to a primary care physician or medical home so that the participant can be monitored throughout the year.

For more information on future health fairs and ways to access care, visit the Capital Region Medical Center's website.